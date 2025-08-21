Bucks Star Reacts to Brewers’ Incredible Run This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks brought glory to the state of Wisconsin when they won the NBA championship back in 2021. Since then, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round for the past three consecutive seasons.
But while the Bucks have struggled to make another deep playoff run, another Milwaukee team has stepped up to the plate.
The Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League Central and have the highest winning percentage (.622) in all of MLB. They have three NL All-Stars on their roster, which is the most since they had five players make the NL All-Star team in 2021.
The Brewers have never won a World Series championship and have only made it to the NL Division Series once since 2019. And Milwaukee missed the postseason entirely in 2022.
But now, with a little more than a month in the regular season, the Brewers have a chance to lift their first World Series trophy.
Bucks’ star Bobby Portis spoke about how special it is for Milwaukee to have two successful professional sports teams on ESPN Milwaukee. He explained how having professional teams builds a stronger sense of community and inspires the next generation of young athletes.
“Being from here, you guys have pro teams and things like that. So you guys really have that opportunity to really rally behind guys. Kids have an opportunity to meet pros at an early age and get that inspiration and drive and things like that. So it's kind of cool to see a town really, really just rally behind their troops and their teams like that and really support them,” Portis said.
Portis also talked about how he did not get to experience supporting a hometown professional team growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas. He said the Arkansas Razorbacks were the closest team he had to a professional team.
Now that Portis is playing for Milwaukee, he gets the chance to inspire and unite the community.
The Bucks also have a good chance at making a deep playoff run next season. So far, they have kept superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and added center Myles Turner to their roster.
The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but both will be without their injured superstars, setting the stage for the Bucks to shine.
