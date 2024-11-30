Bucks Starter Making Case for Major End-of-Season Award
The Milwaukee Bucks began their 2024-25 NBA season by stumbling out of the gate to a 2-8 start. But head coach Doc Rivers has apparently righted the ship with some interesting lineup decisions. His biggest: swapping second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr. in the stead of former starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. Rivers has also elevated reserve wing A.J. Green in his rotation, having essentially replaced veteran champion Pat Connnaughton with the younger sharpshooter.
Now, the Bucks have gone 7-1 across their last eight contests (and are currently on a five-game win streak), as part of a stunning season turnaround.
On Saturday night, Milwaukee will look to improve its record over .500 for the first time this season against the lowly Washington Wizards. The 9-9 Bucks are 14.5-point favorites to stave off Washington at Fiserv Forum, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
Jackson has played well enough to have essentially earned early consideration for Most Improved Player honors this season. The 6-foot-6 University of Connecticut product hasn't been much of an offensive force, even in the nine games he has started this year. He's only scored in double digits once this season, a 14-point outburst against the Charlotte Hornets on November 16.
But Jackson has been an efficient shooter when he has opted to let fly. He's averaging 3.4 points on .415/.385/.500 shooting splits, plus 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals a night, across 18.1 minutes per. More importantly, his man-to-man defense has covered up for All-Star backcourt mate Damian Lillard's miscues and apathy on that end of the court, enabling the seven-time All-NBA veteran superstar to prioritize his offense. Lillard is averaging 26.0 points on .441/.348/.920 shooting splits, 7.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds a night.
Jackson's arrival stands as an encouraging recent draft success story for Bucks general manager Jon Horst. He was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, fresh off winning an NCAA title with the Huskies that spring. He didn't play much during Milwaukee's fraught 2023-24 season, and is still playing pretty minimally for a starter. But he has positively affected winning for his team, and that definitely counts for a lot in Most Improved Player voting.
The Bucks don't quite look like world beaters just yet, although in fairness the return of former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton to the team's lineup could make a big impact on Milwaukee's fortunes. Even if the 6-foot-7 swingman isn't quite his All-Star self anymore at age 33 and with lots of injury miles on his odometer, he'd still be one of the club's better two-way players when available.
