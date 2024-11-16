Bucks Suffer Heartbreaking Loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Massive Mistake
The beleaguered Milwaukee Bucks' 2024-25 season took another tumble on Saturday, during an early afternoon tilt against the Charlotte Hornets. A costly late defensive misstep from All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against All-Star Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball — who stepped up in the fourth quarter after a previously quiet game — ultimately dropped the Bucks to a 114-113 defeat, and sent them careening to a 4-9 record on the young year. The Hornets, meanwhile, improved to 5-7.
After missing the last game with an elbow injury, Bobby Portis made his presence felt early, pouring in six points in a 39-33 opening period.
Small forward Taurean Prince enjoyed his most prolific first half since joining the Bucks, scoring a team-high 15 points to help put Milwaukee up, marginally, 63-59.
Portis had a killer final run for the Bucks in a hotly contested third quarter, with the game tied scoring eight points in the frame's last 3:47. Charlotte led, 90-86, heading into the final frame.
LaMelo Ball is, by far, the league's most prolific fourth quarter this season. Heading into the game, he was averaging 11.2 points in that final period. Prior to a decisive fourth quarter, he had been having an off day as a shooter, but drove to the line seemingly at will.
The Bucks' depth faced a scary moment, when reserve swingman Gary Trent Jr. fell on his back while defending Brandon Miller early in the fourth frame. He was subbed out immediately for Pat Connaughton, but after a quick inspection by the Bucks' training staff, Trent was back in the game.
Ascendant Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté sparked Charlotte's push to tie the game at 97-97 midway through the fourth, notching yet another double-double.
A huge Delon Wright block around 2:35 helped preserve that tie. But he followed that up by barely hitting the rim on a corner 3-point try that would have put Milwaukee up a possession late. Hornets power forward Miles Bridges responded with a wide-open corner trey of his own, via a LaMelo Ball drive-and-kick. Bucks backup shooting guard Pat Connaughton followed that up by forcing up a rough triple try. A moving Josh Green screen on Andre Jackson Jr. cleared a driving path for LaMelo Ball to nail a layup. Giannis Antetokounmpo responded with a ferocious drive.
Ball responded with another drive, colliding with Prince on a screen. He nailed a floater, and drew a foul, despite a Doc Rivers challenge. Ball nailed the foul, putting Charlotte up 113-109 at the 1:07 mark.
A critical 5-0 run from Connaughton capped by a lay-in scored off a pick-and-roll with Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee up by a point, 114-113, with 19 seconds left.
Ball got tangled up with Giannis Antetokounmpo late, and ultimately drew a foul with seven seconds remaining.
He nailed both shots, putting Charlotte up by a point. Ball finished with a whopping 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. He's scored 15 in five of the team's fourth quarters so far, across just 12 games.
A tough Grant Williams defensive job on Antetokounmpo (abetted by other Hornets dropping into the paint to cut off driving lanes) in that final possession compelled Antetokounmpo to take a tough long two attempt, from the exact spot where he had just missed two prior tries. He missed again, and that was the game.
