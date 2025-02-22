Bucks Superstars React to Seeing Khris Middleton in Wizards Jersey

Asked about Khris in a Wizards jersey postgame:



Giannis: "He looks weird with that jersey on."

Brook: "Bizarre. So surreal."

Giannis: "He does not make that jersey look good at all." (smiles) It's fun. We had a few laughs on the court. I miss him. I definitely miss that guy." https://t.co/hKf7s8ujiO