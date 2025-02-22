Bucks Superstars React to Seeing Khris Middleton in Wizards Jersey
The Milwaukee Bucks played the Washington Wizards on Friday for their 55th game of the season. The Bucks won the contest 104-101.
While the opponent was nothing special, the player on the opposing team was, as it was the first time in over a decade that they faced former Bucks star forward, Khris Middleton.
Middleton faced off against his old team, and the emotions were all over the place. After the game, a handful of Bucks stars shared how they felt to see their former teammate in a different uniform.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared via X.
"It was so surreal," Lopez said. "It was weird. But it was a fun experience, too. Obviously I miss him, we miss him."
As for Middleton's former partner in crime, Giannis Antetokounmpo, he also had some mixed emotions.
"Happy to see him out there," Antetokounmpo said. "He looks weird with that jersey on. He looks weird with that jersey on. He does not make that jersey look good at all. But it's funny. We had a few laughs on the court. I miss him. I definitelymiss that guy."
A day before the game, Middleton said he was going to approach this game as normally as possible.
“It is funny how things work out, how my first game is going to be against my old team,” Middleton told the Journal Sentinel the day before the game. “But it’s going to be fun. They’re in a different stage of their season, we’re in a different stage of our season. And, weird as it may seem, to me, I’m just trying to approach it as a normal game. I played against a lot of those guys when they were on different teams, except for Giannis. Brook, Pat, a couple of those guys.
“But we played against it in practice every day so I think that’s what more it will feel like. It’ll feel like a practice that’sofficial. So, I’m excited. I get to talk a little trash with some of those guys, get to bump ‘em like we normally do but now it’s fouls called. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a fun night.”
It was odd for the Bucks to see their former champion in a different uniform, but that is a part of the business.
The two will not face off for the rest of the season, but the emotions will be at an all-time high the first time Middleton returns to Milwaukee next season.
