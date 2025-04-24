Bucks Surprisingly Give GM Jon Horst Massive Contract Extension
The Milwaukee Bucks have given general manager Jon Horst a multi-year contract extension. Horst will remain in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media. Details about the extension were not given.
"The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The Bucks and Horst's agent, Brian Elfus, reached a new deal this week for the NBA championship executive and one-time exec of the year before his contract expired."
Horst has been with the team for years and helped the franchise win the title in 2021. The team made the postseason in all eight of Horst's seasons as the general manager, posting a win percentage of .647.
This move is certainly a shock for many, as some fans haven't been happy with the way that the team has performed over the last few years. Injuries and inconsistent play have doomed the Bucks come playoff time, limiting their ability to advance.
Milwaukee has been forced out of the postseason early in each of the last few seasons, and they are currently down 0-2 in their playoff series. The inability to surround star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the needed pieces has come back to hurt them.
Star Damian Lillard just returned from a long absence, but the team still fell short in Game 2. Now the Bucks will have to make a massive turnaround if they want to keep the season alive.
This group has the talent to make it happen, but they will need to execute on the floor. Milwaukee has been fairly inconsistent at different times this season, leading to them falling short.
But the extension news for Horst could give the team some stability in the front office. With him staying for the long haul, the vision of turning this Bucks team back into a contender remains very much alive.
