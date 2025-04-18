Bucks Take Another Major Shot at ESPN
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with some disrespect all season long. After being eliminated in the first round in the playoffs a year ago, a lot of NBA pundits have been questioning the Bucks.
Specifically, those at ESPN have been questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his ability to help the Bucks win a championship. He has been very vocal about the fact that he wants to win a second title, and he prefers that it happens in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo is a top-five player in the NBA who already has multiple MVP awards. He shouldn't have much more to prove when it comes to playing basketball in the regular season.
Read more: Expert Predictions For Bucks vs Pacers First Round Playoff Series
It seems that the Bucks have had it with the disrespect, especially from one of the biggest sports networks in the country. Their social media team fired back at ESPN's disrespect of Antetokounmpo.
Without Damian Lillard in the lineup, Antetokounmpo raised his level of play. He turned on his play to something that he hadn't had previously this season.
The Bucks will be better with Lillard back in the lineup, which they will have after Game 1 on Saturday. He is someone who can help the Bucks with their outside shooting when the Pacers collapse and double-team him.
Antetokounmpo is still a good enough player to carry the team to victories. He can still score at will in the paint when teams don't build a wall to keep him in front of them.
More Bucks news: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Medically Cleared to Play in Postseason
Pretty much everyone on ESPN picked the Pacers to win this series, so they showed even more disrespect to the Bucks. It seems that no one thinks that the Bucks can handle Indiana's depth.
How well Antetokounmpo plays will determine whether or not the Bucks can win this series. If Milwaukee loses to the Pacers in the playoffs again, some major changes could happen in the offseason.
During the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Have One Major Advantage Over the Pacers in Playoff Series
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Massive Pressure to Win Second Championship
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.