Bucks to Cut One Center, Promote Another
The Milwaukee Bucks are making moves to fine-tune their roster as they head into the new NBA season, with reports indicating that they are releasing center Anžejs Pasečņiks and converting Liam Robbins to a two-way contract.
According to sources from ESPN's Shams Charania, these adjustments are part of the Bucks’ efforts to balance talent, flexibility, and long-term potential on their roster.
Anžejs Pasečņiks, a 7-foot-2 Latvian center, was signed to the Bucks earlier in the offseason, likely with the hope that his size and international experience could provide depth to their frontcourt. Pasečņiks was originally drafted 25th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic but began his NBA career with the Washington Wizards in 2019.
Despite showing flashes of potential, his NBA tenure has been limited, and he’s spent much of his time overseas. His release suggests that the Bucks have decided to go in a different direction, favoring other players in their roster construction.
Meanwhile, Liam Robbins, a 7-footer who's a former Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, has been given an opportunity to prove his worth at the professional level. The Bucks are converting Robbins’ contract into a two-way deal, meaning he will spend time between the Bucks and their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Two-way contracts allow teams to develop young or lesser-experienced players by splitting their time between the NBA and G League, giving them exposure to higher competition while maintaining roster flexibility. At the age of 25 it will be interesting to see how long Robbins will need to develop in the G League.
Robbins, is an intriguing prospect. He was a standout in college, known for his shot-blocking ability and interior presence. During his senior season at Vanderbilt, Robbins averaged 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, showcasing his potential as a rim protector. His skills could translate well to the NBA, particularly in a backup role or as a developmental project. His size and defensive capabilities align with what the Bucks have historically valued in their big men.
As the Bucks make these moves, the decision to release Pasečņiks and promote Robbins reflects the team’s focus on developing younger talent with upside while managing roster flexibility. For Robbins, this two-way deal is a significant opportunity to earn a more permanent spot on a Bucks team that has its eyes set on contending for another championship.
