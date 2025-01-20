Bucks Trade Idea Sees Milwaukee Add $25M Forward For Veteran Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make sure they have a good chance to win an NBA title. This trade proposal would give them some more 3-point shooting, which is something any team can always use more of. This is the proposal:
Bucks receive: Georges Niang
Cavaliers receive: Pat Connaughton, 2031 second-round pick
For the Bucks, getting Niang would help them get a guy who can make threes and get some rebounds. He's also a hustle guy, which Doc Rivers loves.
Niang shoots 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. He would become a great asset off the bench for Milwaukee.
The Bucks have the second-best 3-point percentage in the league right now, making 38.8 percent of them. Yet, they are in the middle of the road in terms of 3-point attempts.
Adding Niang would help them launch more threes, especially when the bench unit comes out. He's also someone who can rebound the ball effectively as well.
Cleveland receives Connaughton, who has fallen to the fringes of the Bucks' rotation. Still, he is an effective player when he is able to find the floor.
He is someone who can play good defense, which the Cavs are in search of. The Cavs don't need much, considering they are the top team in the Eastern Conference.
Since Connaughton has fallen to the fringes of the rotation, this trade would not cost the Bucks much to make. Teams have been making calls on his availability.
Milwaukee is going to be active around the trade deadline to find someone who can help them get over the hump. Despite their strong play as of late, they are still a player or two away from being a contender.
The Bucks still need help at the center spot. They could look for a backup center to help them get some rim protection off the bench.
Milwaukee could also look for a wing to help them replace the production that they are losing from the poor play of Khris Middleton.
Niang is averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game so far this year. Connaughton is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season.
