Bucks Trade Proposal Has Them Move Khris Middleton in Massive Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for some help to win an NBA title this season. In order to get that help, the Bucks might have to ship Khris Middleton out. In this trade proposal, the Bucks send him and a couple of other pieces out for more proven depth on the bench.
Bucks Receive: Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, 2026 First-Round Pick
Grizzlies Receive: Khris Middleton, AJ Green, Chris Livingston
Middleton has not been the same player in the last few years because of injuries. He has struggled to come back from his dual ankle surgeries that he had in the offseason. Milwaukee has been holding out hope that he would get healthier and play better, but that hasn't happened.
As long as the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to be contending for titles. If they aren't, Antetokounmpo could ask to be traded. Packaging AJ Green and Chris Livingston, two pieces who are fringe rotation guys at best, would help make room for what the Grizzlies would send over.
Marcus Smart gives something the Bucks don't currently have on the roster: an elite defensive guard. He gives the Bucks help with their biggest issue. While he has some injury history as well, his defensive skills override any issue with that. He could be in the starting lineup if Milwaukee wanted as well.
Santi Aldama has been excellent off the bench for Memphis this season, averaging 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, and three assists on over 50% shooting from the field. He would make an excellent addition to the bench for this team that needs reliable play from the bench.
Luke Kennard replaces Green as the sharpshooter from deep. He shoots over 44% from beyond the arc and would give Milwaukee the spacing that they crave. Kennard could also be out of the rotation depending on the team that they play. He's a luxury item. Add in a first-round pick from Memphis, and it's a great trade for the Bucks.
For the Grizzlies, they would get a veteran guy in Middleton who can help lead Ja Morant on and off the court. If he gets healthy, he also gives them a reliable guy on the wing who can defend and shoot from three. If the Grizzlies think they can win now, he would be the archetype of the missing player they need.
