Bucks Trade Proposal Moves Kyle Kuzma for $160 Million Star
The Milwaukee Bucks took a big swing when they traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. They wanted to bring him in to help him out with the scoring, as they expected him to be the third scorer on the team.
Things could not have gone worse with Kuzma, especially in the playoffs. By the end of the series, he was playing just 16 and 13 minutes in the final two games against the Pacers.
One trade proposal from Bleacher Report would have the Bucks ship him off for some players who could actually help them if they are done with the Kuzma experiment.
The Bucks would trade Kuzma for another problem in this proposed trade
This is the full trade proposal:
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kyle Kuzma, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson Jr.
Trading away a possible starter in Andre Jackson Jr. is not ideal, especially because of his defense. He's a solid defender, but he hasn't been able to consistently make 3's yet.
Really, this trade comes down to how much the Bucks value Grant, who is coming off the worst year of his career. In theory, Grant provides the scoring that Kuzma was supposed to.
The Blazers would be over the moon to make this deal so they could get out from under Grant's massive contract. He would be another expensive swing for the Bucks to make.
The Bucks will continue to explore Kyle Kuzma trades
While the Bucks have publicly said that they are not giving up on the Kuzma experiment, it's hard for this to look like it's going to get any better. He looks lost defensively and couldn't hit 3's when he needed to.
If there is a deal to ship Kuzma away before the trade deadline, the Bucks will certainly explore it. They know that they have a window to win now, and they can't let it close. If they do, Giannis Antetokounmpo is surely going to leave.
After being traded to the Bucks, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
