Bucks Trade Target May Not Actually Be Available Despite Previous Reporting
The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to hit their stride as the 2024-25 NBA season reaches its quarter mark. Behind their superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks have been playing impressive basketball.
However, even with their two stars leading the charge, relying on them to carry the load every night throughout the regular season is unsustainable. To solidify their status as legitimate title contenders, the Bucks may need to make a move before the trade deadline.
While Milwaukee is reportedly exploring multiple trade options, one intriguing target might be off the table: Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Nets owner Joe Tsai is a fan of Thomas, which could complicate any efforts to acquire him.
“Before Nets 23-year-old leading scorer Cam Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain, The Athletic reported he is “widely considered to be available.” While any Net is technically considered available, given the early rebuilding stage the franchise is embarking on, it’s worth noting league sources told HoopsHype owner Joe Tsai is a fan of Thomas. Coach Fernandez has also lauded his scoring “superpowers” in press conferences.”
Despite rumors that the Nets are open to trading most players on their roster as part of a rebuilding effort, Thomas stands out as one of their most valuable assets.
Over the summer, Brooklyn made clear their intention to prioritize the future by acquiring six first-round draft picks, including four unprotected picks and an unprotected pick swap, in the Mikal Bridges trade.
While Thomas could fetch a significant return, his scoring ability and potential make him a cornerstone of their rebuild. The 23-year-old guard is averaging an impressive 24.7 points per game this season while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range, though a hamstring injury will sideline him for at least three weeks.
Thomas’ scoring prowess is undeniable. Time and again, he has demonstrated his ability to put up points efficiently and in high volume, making him one of the most exciting young talents in the league.
As a restricted free agent in 2025, Thomas' contract situation adds an additional layer of intrigue. For a team like the Nets, moving him could align with their long-term strategy, potentially increasing their chances of landing a top draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
For the Bucks, acquiring a player like Thomas could provide a crucial boost to their roster. His scoring ability would take pressure off Antetokounmpo and Lillard, while adding depth and versatility to Milwaukee’s backcourt. However, prying him away from Brooklyn would require a compelling offer that aligns with the Nets' rebuilding goals.
There’s still plenty of time before the trade deadline, and the situation remains fluid. If Milwaukee is serious about strengthening their roster for a deep playoff run, they may need to make Brooklyn an offer they simply cannot refuse.
