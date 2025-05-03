Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be Massive Mistake
Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the Milwaukee Bucks' best and most important player in franchise history, given his loyalty to the organization and his commitment to winning a title, which he ultimately delivered.
He has won two MVP awards and an NBA Finals MVP award. For several seasons, he was one of the top players in the league overall.
Antetokounmpo is and always will be a key figure in the Bucks community, which makes a trade hard to fathom; however, the roster's reality paints a different picture.
More Bucks: Bucks May Have Traded Damian Lillard If Not For Brutal Injury: Report
The team has limited cap space, draft picks, and valued contracts, which makes improving the roster extremely difficult.
The front office has positioned the team to consistently challenge for a title while he is in his prime.
Eric Koreen of The Athletic wrote in a column advocating that, despite the roster's issues, the Bucks could make it work with Antetokounmpo without a trade.
"The Bucks made several missteps before and after winning a title, putting themselves at this crossroads," Koreen wrote.
"There is no disputing that, nor that they are in a beyond-rough spot for turning this around. Other teams should be salivating at the chance to acquire Antetokounmpo.
"The Bucks and their superstar, though, have the opportunity to aspire to a different goal. At this point, that would be a radical act."
Basketball pundits would surely disapprove of the "Greek Freak" staying put at his team, arguing that he should make a move to win titles, which is what many use to judge a player's career.
More players are now willing to commit to one franchise instead of chasing championship rings.
Steph Curry is a prime example of someone who will start and end his career as a Warrior, though not all players receive a happy ending, even if they are loyal.
Antetokounmpo won't have to look far for an example; Damian Lillard famously exemplifies a player stuck on limited teams for years, regularly carrying a team into the playoffs but lacking enough overall talent on the roster to win a title.
The Bucks situation may be beyond repair for the team and roster, but ultimately, the decision will come down to what Antetokounmpo values more: being a perennial title contender or remaining loyal to the franchise.
If his track record is anything to go by, an extended stay in Milwaukee is the most likely outcome.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.