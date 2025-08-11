Bucks Tried to Trade for $109 Million All-Star Wing in Blockbuster Move: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks attempted to acquire an All-Star swingman in a possible blockbuster deal this summer.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins was floated by his new team as a potential trade piece.
"This offseason, the Miami Heat were willing to discuss trade scenarios involving Andrew Wiggins, and several teams expressed interest in the former NBA champion and All-Star wing, sources said. The Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said, were one of the teams to inquire about Wiggins," writes Siegel.
This story will be updated...
