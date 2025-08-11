Bucks Zone

Bucks Tried to Trade for $109 Million All-Star Wing in Blockbuster Move: Report

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass beside Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass beside Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks attempted to acquire an All-Star swingman in a possible blockbuster deal this summer.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins was floated by his new team as a potential trade piece.

"This offseason, the Miami Heat were willing to discuss trade scenarios involving Andrew Wiggins, and several teams expressed interest in the former NBA champion and All-Star wing, sources said. The Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said, were one of the teams to inquire about Wiggins," writes Siegel.

This story will be updated...

