Bucks Urged to Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo for Massive Haul From East Rival
The Milwaukee Bucks have made it clear they do not want to trade their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, they have been building around the nine-time NBA All-Star and even waived Damian Lillard to acquire center Myles Turner to work alongside Antetokounmpo.
But despite the Bucks’ efforts to keep him satisfied, trade rumors have been circulating around Antetokounmpo.
If he is looking to win another NBA championship in the near future, Milwaukee might not be the team for him. The Bucks have exited the playoffs in the first round for the past four seasons.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that could help the Bucks acquire some young talent to help them in the future. However, it involved giving up Antetokounmpo and veteran forward Bobby Portis.
Antetokounmpo and Portis were both part of the Bucks’ championship team in 2021. They are fan favorites among the Milwaukee franchise, but the trade could set the Bucks up for a strong future.
In exchange for the pair, the Bucks would receive Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2032 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick swap.
The Heat has been constructing a trade package that would land them superstar Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. However, Miami is reportedly unwilling to include Ware in that package, per NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.
Antetokounmpo could be the type of player who would convince the Heat to trade Ware. Like most teams in the NBA, the Heat has been interested in Antetokounmpo for a while.
Ware was the No. 15 overall pick in 2024 and ended the season as a starter for the Heat. The 7-foot center was also selected for the NBA All-Rookie Team and the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January.
Additionally, the proposed package includes other young talent like Herro and Jaquez Jr, along with future first-round trade picks that will benefit the Bucks in the long run.
Herro put together the best season of his career in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 23.9 points and recording a 47.2 field goal percentage in 77 regular season games. The 25-year-old also earned his first All-Star selection last season.
Although the proposed package would give Milwaukee some of the NBA’s rising stars, it will take a lot for the Bucks to even consider trading Antetokounmpo. And it seems like a slim-to-none possibility if he does not request a trade.
