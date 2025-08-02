Bucks Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade, Acquire $163 Million All-Star Point Guard
An insider is rooting for the Milwaukee Bucks to make yet another major personnel move amidst an offseason of roster churn.
Brian Sampson of Forbes lays out a case for Milwaukee doing whatever it can to trade for San Antonio Spurs All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
"The Milwaukee Bucks are clearly going all in for the present," writes Sampson. "That
became crystal clear when they waived and stretched an injured Damian Lillard to free up enough cap space to sign Myles Turner in free agency."
Lillard, 35, tore his Achilles tendon during an ill-fated first-round playoff series matchup against Turner's Pacers. Bucks general manager Jon Horst opted to stretch-and-waive his $112.6 million contract across the next five seasons, carving out cap space to sign Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
"But moving on from Lillard created a different kind of problem—beyond the financial burden of his stretched contract," Sampson adds. "The Bucks now lack a legit starting point guard and a reliable second scoring option."
"With Lillard gone, the Bucks will now piece together the point guard role with a mix of Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and Cole Anthony," Sampson notes.
The upside of that trio of essentially reserve point guards is fairly limited. That's why bringing in an established figure like Fox — who may eventually be feeling some long-term rotational squeeze as he grapples with an influx of talented, high-upside young guards — would go a long way towards helping Milwaukee re-open its a championship window.
"Fox checks every box for what the Bucks need: an elite playmaker, a proven scorer, a dynamic backcourt presence who can take pressure off Giannis," Sampson writes. "He would instantly become their No. 2 option and elevate the team’s ceiling in the Eastern Conference."
The caveat, however, is that Milwaukee lacks high-level trade assets, this side of Antetokounmpo.
"The Spurs just sent out a mountain of picks to get Fox," Sampson adds. "The Bucks
can’t match that. The most they can offer is an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, a 2032 pick swap, and a 2031 second-rounder. That’s it. That’s the entire war chest."
"On top of that, Milwaukee would have to match salary. That likely means sending out Kyle Kuzma," Sampson suggests. "Depending on how the Spurs view Kuzma, he could be seen as a neutral or even negative asset, especially if they want to go young and lean into a rebuild around Castle and Harper (and, of course, Victor Wembanyama)."
"So yeah—it would take a miracle," Sampson allows. "The assets don’t line up. And all signs point to Fox signing a long-term extension with San Antonio anyway."
"But even if it’s a long shot, this is the kind of move the Bucks should be chasing," Sampson writes.
This story will be updated...