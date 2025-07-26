Bucks Urged to Make Massive Sign-and-Trade for Top Free Agent Available
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most active teams this free agency period.
The Bucks entered the offseason with a ton of free agents on their team. They were able to retain a handful of them. Not only were they able to do such a thing, but they also added one of the best free agent big man this summer, Myles Turner.
Adding Turner to the team was a surprise, but what was even more shocking was what they did to sign him. The Bucks were forced to waive and stretch their All-Star guard, Damian Lillard.
It was a move that shocked the entire NBA world. Nonetheless, it was a move the Bucks deemed necessary to help their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for years to come, at least that's the hope.
While the Bucks upgraded their frontcourt, it leaves a ton of question marks for their backcourt. As things stand, the Bucks are led by Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Cole Anthony.
While all three are solid players, they don't provide the necessary offensive punch needed, which is why CBS NBA insider Sam Quinn urges the Bucks to complete a sign-and-trade for top free agent guard Cam Thomas.
"They need to take an upside swing. They've been interested in Thomas in the past, and in Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo capable of serving as a top playmaker, he could just focus on scoring. The Bucks would have to trade Kyle Kuzma to match money on a potential contract. The Nets wouldn't want to take him back. Perhaps Milwaukee could grease the wheels with an unprotected first-round swap in 2032? That would leave their 2031 first-rounder available for another trade now and ensure that their 2033 first-round pick would be tradable next offseason as well, and as the Nets have two first-round picks in 2032, they could arrange the swap so that it applies to either of their picks. That's a steep price to pay on Milwaukee's end, but if they believe Thomas can be the high-level scorer they need to convince Antetokounmpo to stay put long-term, they might be willing to pay it."
Thomas is currently a restricted free agent. While there is chatter that he will ultimately return to the Brooklyn Nets, teams have expressed interest in the 23-year-old high-scoring guard.
Thomas has improved every single season of his career. Last season, he was held to only 23 games, but he was fantastic, posting 24.0 points per game, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bucks could use some scoring in their backcourt, and Thomas would certainly fit the bill.
