Bucks Urged to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Massive Haul From East Rival
The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the more active teams this offseason. The Bucks had a flurry of moves that they believed could move them closer to contention in the lowly Eastern Conference.
Last season, the Bucks landed as the No. 5 seed in the East, but they fell short in the playoffs in five games to the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks are still well off from a title despite having one of the best players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo will enter his 13th season in the league, all with the Bucks. He loves being in Milwaukee, and the Bucks love having him as the cornerstone of their franchise.
However, as things stand, it's clear that the Bucks are far from a title, and at this point in his career, Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title. The Bucks appear to be far from that, but this hypothetical massive haul could do wonders for both sides.
This trade proposal by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has the Bucks sending the nine-time All-Star to the Miami Heat in this massive haul.
Trade idea: Miami Heat acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks for Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick
"This would have been a much more logical trade before the Bucks stretched Damian Lillard so they could sign Myles Turner, but we haven't exactly gotten total certainty on Antetokounmpo's future. Ware-to-Milwaukee presupposes a Bucks reset.
"If Giannis ultimately asks to be traded, the Heat could pounce with a pick-heavy offer that also includes Ware as the keeper alongside the necessary matching salary."
The Bucks would get one heck of a haul for their franchise player.
In return, the Bucks get three solid players plus five first-round picks, including three first-round swaps. Milwaukee lacks first-round picks as things stand. They don't owe a first-round pick until 2031, so the Bucks could certainly take advantage of having Antetokounmpo to build their draft capital.
Milwaukee's only real value on the trading side of things is Antetokounmpo. Other than that, they have no tangible assets on their team that they could flip into draft capital or solid pieces to go along with Antetokounmpo.
All signs point to Antetokounmpo returning to Milwaukee this season and doing his best to lead them to a stellar regular season and possibly beyond.
