Bucks Win Over Pacers Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a massive win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in front of their home fans. It was the kind of win that could define the rest of the regular season and Milwaukee was able to get some revenge.
Earlier in the week, Indiana bested the Bucks on their home floor. This led many to question whether Milwaukee was really up to the task in the Eastern Conference this season.
But the Bucks bounced back and earned a big win. However, this win wasn't just that and now gives the Bucks an edge up on the Pacers.
With the victory, Milwaukee sealed the season series win over the Pacers, winning three of four contests. This gives the Bucks the tiebreaker if the two teams were to finish the regular season with the same overall record.
This could be the difference between them having home-court advantage in a playoff series. If the season were to end right now, these two teams would be meeting each other in the first-round of the postseason.
The Bucks also gained a full game on the Pacers in the standings and now hold the No. 4 spot in the standings. Milwaukee is only four games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed and New York has been sputtering of late.
If the Bucks can continue to put together a strong finish to the regular season, the No. 3 seed isn't out of the question. But for now, this team can be glad that they stepped up to the challenge of beating the Pacers last night.
Milwaukee can't rest on its laurels, however, as they now have to regroup and get ready for a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are a major test for the Bucks and could really push them.
Back-to-backs are never easy but especially against a team like the Thunder. But if the Bucks can grab a win over the Thunder, it could go a long way in helping their confidence for the remainder of the NBA season.
