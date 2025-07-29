Bucks Would Land $163 Million All-Star Guard in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have been desperate to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are trying to push every button they can to make him happy enough to stay.
It looks like Antetokounmpo will for at least one more year, but that doesn't mean that they are a contender to make it out of the Eastern Conference, even in a weakened East.
One trade proposal from Hawks on SI would address the biggest remaining roster hole that the Bucks have after waiving Damian Lillard, which is the point guard position.
This is the full trade proposal:
Bucks receive: De’Aaron Fox, 2031 second-round pick (ATL)
Spurs receive: Kyle Kuzma, Gary Harris, Tyler Smith, 2031 first-round pick swap (MIL), 2032 first-round pick swap (MIL)
Hawks receive: Andre Jackson Jr.
This trade would give the Bucks a point guard who can score and distribute the ball to Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, who is currently the second-best player on the team.
San Antonio doesn't need Fox on the roster long-term after drafting Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They should be looking to trade him to give Harper the keys to grow with Victor Wembanyama.
Attaching two first-round picks to any trade involving Kyle Kuzma hurts, but it's probably necessary. Kuzma was truly awful for the half-season that he played in Milwaukee.
Looping the Hawks in to make the salaries work is a nice win for Atlanta. Jackson Jr. is a solid defensive player who is much better when open threes are generated for him.
The Bucks need a viable starting point guard for the future, which is not something they currently have on the roster. They will be rolling in this season with Kevin Porter Jr. as the starter this season.
Adding Fox to the roster would certainly increase Milwaukee's cap sheet, but that's not something that Jon Horst is worried about right now. They are more worried about keeping Antetokounmpo happy at all costs.
This past season with both the Kings and the Spurs, Fox averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
