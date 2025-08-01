Bucks Would Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Net Massive Haul in Blockbuster Idea
All signs point to Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo staying for at least another season.
Antetokounmpo was rumored to have been 'open' to a trade this offseason. Nothing has yet to materialize, and it is unlikely to happen this summer. The Bucks will likely retain their two-time MVP to open the 2025-26 season; however, that is unless the Bucks receive a trade package that they cannot refuse.
The Bucks are limited in assets. Although they did their best to retool their roster to please Antetokounmpo this offseason, even in the lowly Eastern Conference, it appears the Bucks do not have enough to compete for a title seriously.
Only time will tell, but on paper, the Bucks still have a long way to go. That could all change, at least in the aspect of the Bucks getting serious draft capital and assets to retool for the future. This trade package by Ryan Shea of SI.com sees the Bucks receive a massive haul from the New York Knicks, giving up Antetokounmpo in the process.
Milwaukee Bucks receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, 3 first-round draft picks, 2 second-round draft picks.
New York Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
In this scenario, the Bucks would not only receive two solid role players that could help put right away,but five total draft picks, including three first-round draft picks.
As things stand, the Bucks only own one first-round draft pick, and that is until 2031. Part of the reason why the Bucks cannot make massive moves to please Antetokounmpo is because of their lack of assets in a potential trade.
This trade sees them part ways with their legend, but it sees them get the assets they need to build for the future.
Antetokounmpo has spent the past 12 seasons in the Cream City. He's built a legacy in that franchise that compares to only Hall of Famer, Kareem Abdul Jabbar.
Although that's the case, Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title, and as the Bucks are constructed, they do not have a shot. However, they will be in the mix as they possess a top-five player, at worst, on their team in Antetokounmpo.
