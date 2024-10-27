Bucks Young Guard Crashes Car into Milwaukee Apartment Building
Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. crashed into a downtown Milwaukee apartment building on Saturday following the team's morning workout. Jackson's car was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Jackson reportedly did not receive medical attention and was not injured during the crash. There were no people injured from the crash.
Bucks chief communications officer, Barry Baum, released a statement Saturday night following the accident.
"Andre was involved in a single-vehicle accident after this morning’s team workout. Andre was alone in his car," Baum said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Fortunately, no one was injured and he didn’t require medical attention. Andre will be joining the team in New York for tomorrow’s game."
The crash appeared to damage a metal railing and brick wall at the apartment building.
The crash is not expected to cause Jackson to miss any time. The plan remains for Jackson to travel with the team for their game at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Bucks head into the game 1-1, looking for their second victory of the season.
The 22-year-old has yet to score a point for the Bucks during their first two games of the season. He appeared in just one minute of action during the Bucks' first game of the season.
Jackson did appear in four games for the Bucks in the preseason, combining for seven points, 13 rebounds, and two assists over the four games.
Jackson played in 57 games for the Bucks during the 2023-24 season, starting eight of those games. He averaged 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game during his rookie season.
The 6-foot-6 guard was the No. 36 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Magic traded Jackson to the Bucks on the night of the draft. Before entering the NBA, Jackson played college basketball at UConn, helping the Huskies win a national championship in 2023.
