Clint Capela Playing Status For Bucks vs Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, after coming off a much-needed victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The win snapped a frustrating four-game losing streak, but the Bucks still find themselves in a tight race for playoff positioning.
With a 27-22 record, they are two games behind the Indiana Pacers, who sit in fourth place.
As the team continues to push toward securing a higher seed, the upcoming game against the Hawks holds significant weight for their playoff hopes.
The Hawks will be without center Clint Capela, who has been ruled out for personal reasons. Capela, who has missed the last five games due to a back injury, is a key part of Atlanta's frontline.
He is averaging nearly a double-double this season, putting up 9.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. While his absence could create an opportunity for the Bucks to dominate the paint, the Hawks will also be without other players, including Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson, who are both listed as out.
Despite these injuries, the Hawks remain a dangerous team with a solid supporting cast around Trae Young.
For the Bucks, the injury report is equally concerning.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable due to left calf soreness.
Antetokounmpo, who is having an MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, has carried the team through some early struggles.
His health is critical to the Bucks' success, and his status for the game is something fans will be watching closely.
Adding to the concerns, Damian Lillard, who has been a reliable secondary scoring option with 25.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, has been dealing with left groin soreness. Fortunately, Lillard is listed as probable, and the expectation is that he will play.
The Bucks also face depth issues, with key role players listed on the injury report. Liam Robbins has been ruled out, while Pat Connaughton is questionable with a left calf strain.
Brook Lopez is also listed with a groin injury, though he is probable, which provides some relief for Milwaukee.
With veteran Khris Middleton having been traded to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, the Bucks are now leaner and will need all hands on deck as they navigate this critical stretch of the season.
As the Bucks gear up for this showdown, their injury woes highlight how vital it is for the team to get healthy and stay competitive. With a deep playoff run in sight, every game and every player’s availability matters more than ever.
