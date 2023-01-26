Could Will Barton make his way to the Milwaukee Bucks?

On a team with title aspirations like the Milwaukee Bucks, you can never have enough veterans with playoff experience. That's why many people are speculating that this team could be a potential landing spot for Will Barton. Although the veteran small forward has been a virtual non-factor in his first season with the Washington Wizards, his combination of shooting and defensive versatility could give the Bucks even more of a boost on their road to championship contention.

Awkward fit in Washington

Traded to the Wizards in the offseason, Barton has played in 39 games, all off the bench, and is averaging a mere 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, a far cry from the 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists he averaged last season in his last stint for the Denver Nuggets. With star guard Bradley Beal firmly entrenched as the primary wing option and Kyle Kuzma also showing immense promise this season, it's not far-fetched to think Barton could be traded before the trade deadline.

“Somebody told me maybe like a week ago, out of nowhere, and there has been some buzz about Will Barton getting bought out,” said basketball analyst Chris Vernon on "The Mismatch" podcast. “And that if he does possibly get bought out, just keep an eye on Bucks or Nets.”

How Barton fits with the Bucks

It's no secret that the Bucks have struggled with injuries this season, with Khris Middleton still trying to find his form after a lengthy absence due to a sore knee. Barton could be the perfect remedy for the Bucks, as he provides them with an experienced veteran presence and someone who can hit shots from beyond the arc. In his career, Barton has shot 35.% from three-point range and has been an above-average defender as well.

His addition would also give the Bucks more flexibility off the bench, as Barton can play both guard and forward spots. He’s a great fit in Mike Budenholzer’s system, which emphasizes ball movement and shooting from deep. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge for the Bucks, adding someone like Will Barton could be just what they need to get back on track and make a run at the title.