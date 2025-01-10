Bucks News: Doc Rivers Makes Massive Tactical Change to Stop Victor Wembanyama
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made a big decision to help ice a critical win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
The 7-foot-3 big man is a formidable foe. In the 121-105 win on Wednesday, the Bucks opted to make a drastic change to their defensive scheme. And it worked.
Rivers decided to have eight-time All-NBA power forward Doc Rivers take on the primary defensive assignment against Wembanyama, instead of two-time All-Defensive Bucks center Brook Lopez, his usual preference. Eric Nehm of The Athletic writes that, though Lopez drew the primary assignment last season against a then-rookie Wembanyama, Rivers also gave Antetokounmpo plenty of run against him.
“For a player like that, he’s going to get to his spot,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s going to have the green light to shoot any shot he wants. He can shoot the ball from range. You just gotta make it as tough as possible for him. Be as much as you can physical, get him out of his spot, contest every shot that you can.”
Bucks guard AJ Green, who has now become essentially Milwaukee's new Pat Connaughton, praised his superstar comrade for his efforts on the defensive end.
“It’s everything for us,” Green said. “When he’s being himself, really. When he’s engaged and on the ball, taking his match-up almost personally in a way trying to stop that guy. When he’s also engaged as a team defender, like when he’s coming from the help side, getting those blocks, contesting around the rim, rebounding that allows us to get out and go.
The 21-year-old Wembanyama was held to just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-6 from deep), along with 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, had 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 shooting from the foul line, 16 rebounds, eight assists and a block. Eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard notched a game-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line.
With the loss, the Spurs dropped to an 18-19 record on the year, good for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the win improved Milwaukee to 19-16 on the season. The Bucks are now the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed.
