Draft Expert Has Major Concern Over Bucks Drafting Bogoljub Markovic
The Milwaukee Bucks only had one selection during the NBA Draft, and it was second-round pick Bogoljub Markovic. He was taken with the 47th overall pick.
Markovic won't play with Milwaukee right away, as he still has some time left on his contract overseas. There wasn't much value that the Bucks could get with that pick, with it being so late in the draft.
The Bucks have to figure out how they are going to incorporate him into their future plans. One draft expert didn't like what the Bucks did with their draft.
Read more: Bucks Land Bogoljub Markovic With 47th Overall Pick in NBA Draft
According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Markovic has some issues with his handle. That handle could keep him from being an effective NBA player someday.
He also notes that Markovic still needs to improve his three-point shooting, despite shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. While he's still overseas, he can help fix those problems.
Even when he does come back from overseas, he likely won't be in Milwaukee right away. He will have to play in the G-League before he is ready to help the Bucks.
While those concerns are valid, it's hard for the Bucks to get much more than a draft-and-stash at that pick in the draft. Those diamonds in the rough are very hard to find that late in the draft.
This draft pick won't have much consequence for the franchise in the next couple of years. What trades they are able to make this summer are going to be much more scrutinized.
More Bucks news: Bucks Receive Surprising Draft Grade Following Lone Selection
The Bucks aren't that worried about Markovic right now. They like what his potential is once he is able to get to the NBA and have the team work with him, but that won't be for a couple of years.
Milwaukee is going to worry more about what they have to do to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo than they are about what their second-round pick is going to do.
The Bucks feel that they can compete in the East if Antetokounmpo is going to stay with the team. Drafting Markovic is about the future.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Two Teams Emerge as Favorites to Land Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Post-Draft Night
Shaq Gives Major Request to Giannis Antetokounmpo if He Leaves Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.