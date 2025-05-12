Dwight Howard Sends Cautionary Message to Giannis Antetokounmpo With Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks could endure some massive changes this summer to their roster, and one of them could be losing superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 30-year-old superstar is reportedly 'open-minded' about a trade this summer. That topic was discussed even before the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs. Since that moment, it has been at the forefront of many people's minds, and now that expectation has become a reality.
Many suspected that Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade, and while he didn't say those words, it's clear that it was at the forefront of his mind. Antetokounmpo has built a home in Milwaukee and is certainly one of the greatest and, at worst, the second-greatest player ever to don a Bucks uniform. Not only that, but Milwaukee drafted him. It is all he's ever known.
That could change this summer, but one former player and NBA Hall of Famer, Dwight Howard, implored Antetokounmpo to rethink his decision.
Howard took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to change his mind about asking out of the city that drafted him.
"Don’t leave Giannis coming from someone who been there," wrote Howard.
Howard is hoping Antetokounmpo avoids following a similar path to his own. The 39-year-old was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in 2004 and spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise and the city that drafted him.
However, Howard ultimately publicly requested a trade in December 2011 from the Magic. He was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2012; Howard made the decision to move on from the Magic due to a strained relationship with the general manager, as a reason for his request.
While Howard was still an elite player, he bounced around from team to team and never found a stable home for the rest of his career.
Antetokounmpo's relationship with the front office doesn't appear to be in turmoil, but it is clear that he wants to compete for a title. That simply cannot happen with the Bucks as constructed due to their lack of assets.
While Antetokounmpo may not want to leave Milwaukee, he wants to win, and the Bucks don't appear to be the place for him as things stand.
