Fans React to Bucks Meltdown in First Half vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks did not come out firing in Game 1 of the playoffs. They found themselves down 24 points to the Indiana Pacers, a year after the Pacers eliminated them from the playoffs.
Other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, no one else on the team was really able to do much. Even Antetokounmpo struggled, as his free-throw shooting was abysmal.
Bucks fans were not happy with what they saw, and they took to social media to voice their frustration from what the first half produced.
Fans are hoping that the Bucks are going to play better in the second half, but they have a big hill to climb. The Pacers showed that they are a great team.
The Bucks still have hope once Damian Lillard comes back later in the series, but this is about as bad as they could have played.
If fans want to take a glass-half-full approach to this terrible first half, the Bucks really couldn’t have played much worse. They should only be able to get better from here on out.
Of course, that doesn’t matter if they can’t stop the Pacers from hitting so many shots. Defense was always the concern heading into this series for the Bucks, and that has borne out so far. Transition defense has been the biggest issue for the Bucks.
The Pacers are just getting whatever they want when they steal the ball. Milwaukee has to take better care of the ball. The Pacers excel at getting deflections and running quickly. That’s part of the reason why they were able to shoot 61 percent from the field in the first half.
Indiana also had 15 fast break points, which cannot happen in a half of basketball. If that continues to happen, the Bucks will lose this series in five games. Antetokounmpo has to be able to make more free throws, but he also needs more help.
The rest of the starters were not very good in the first half. Kyle Kuzma was particularly bad. He was held scoreless, and the Bucks are counting on him to be the second-best player while Lillard is out.
They traded for Kuzma because they believed that he could help them on the offensive end of the court. If he doesn’t pick things up, the Bucks are going to be in big trouble.
