Fans React to Bucks' Shocking Jon Horst Extension News

The Milwaukee Bucks have done a lot to try and appease Giannis Antetokounmpo. He wants to win championships, and the Bucks have made several trades in the last few years to try to get that done.
Trading for Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, and Kevin Porter Jr. in each of the last couple of years has yielded mixed results. The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.
This year, they find themselves down 0-2 to the same Pacers team that took them out of the playoffs a year ago, despite Antetokounmpo putting up great numbers.
Despite this fact, the Bucks decided to give GM Jon Horst a contract extension. He will be around for years to come, despite this team struggling in the playoffs.
Fans did not have a good reaction to this news, ripping the organization for making this decision while they struggle to win a playoff game.
Some fans even wondered if the extension could somehow be voided if they end up losing Antetokounmpo because he demands a trade out of the organization.
It's hard to blame fans for feeling this way based on recent results. The Bucks have not been able to replicate the success of the 2021 championship.
At the same time, Horst was the architect of that 2021 team that won the franchise's first title in 50 years. He deserves a massive amount of credit for doing that.
Fans won't be happy with this result unless the Bucks are able to come back and win this series against Indiana. They don't want to lose Antetokounmpo, which is understandable.
If Horst does end up trading Antetokounmpo, he had better only do so because he asked for a trade. Otherwise, this could turn into a Nico Harrison situation.
Horst knows that time is running out before Antetokounmpo gets too frustrated and asks out. He needs to surround him with players who can help him win more titles as soon as possible.
Horst is a former Executive of the Year and is still one of the youngest general managers in the NBA.
Bucks Surprisingly Give GM Jon Horst Massive Contract Extension
