Fans React to Epic Dunk Fail From Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo in Brazil
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the few teams that will be at the forefront of the basketball world in the coming weeks.
This is due to the uncertainty of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade this summer. As things stand, Antetokounmpo has yet to request a trade, but he has not yet committed to Milwaukee long-term.
In the meantime, Antetokounmpo is enjoying his offseason, and he’s doing so by blowing off some steam at a basketball event. However, there was a mishap when the Greek Freak was going up for a dunk.
Antetokounmpo was attempting a dunk, but while he was running to the rim, he slipped on the concrete, falling onto his back.
Luckily, Antetokounmpo got right back up and ended up doing a standing dunk instead. He also appears to be fine.
While that is the case, NBA fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Antetokounmpo's fall.
While some fans made jokes about how the Bucks' front office would react, others joked about how the Knicks' front office would react, as they are seen as favorites to land the two-time MVP if he were to be traded.
Nothing is set in stone when it comes to Antetokounmpo's on the trade market.
The 30-year-old superstar has been living it up thus far this offseason and is seen as being a lot more active on social media.
Antetokounmpo is coming off a strong season, finishing as a finalist for the MVP award. In the season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 67 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
While speculation continues to swirl about what Antetokounmpo’s next move might be, the superstar is taking time to enjoy his offseason for now.
