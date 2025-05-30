Former All-Star Sends Major Warning to NBA on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a place of relative stasis.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Surprising Rival Could Emerge as Trade Suitor For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
As of this writing, the Bucks are projected to be $9.5 million above the salary cap (via Spotrac), but below both the first and second luxury tax aprons, which, per the latest CBA, are harshly punitive.
As Keith Smith of Spotrac notes, teams in Milwaukee's expected position will have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception — which in 2025-26 is projected to be worth $14.1 million, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors — and the bi-annual exception — which could pay $5.1 million next year.
The Bucks won't have any trade restrictions, meaning they can accept multiple aggregated contracts if they find a way to offload, say, Damian Lillard.
Still, rival teams and basketball pundits are salivating at the prospect of an Antetokounmpo trade.
All three Texas teams are armed with lottery picks in the top 10 of next month's 2025 NBA Draft, and if those picks are included could have the assets necessary to add Antetokounmpo.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Patience Could Generate Massive Draft Capital to Trade
The Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 selection, which will presumably be used on Duke power forward Cooper Flagg. The San Antonio Spurs boast the No. 2 pick, likely to be exercised on Rutgers wing Dylan Harper. The Houston Rockets have the No. 10 selection.
San Antonio and Houston have a cadre of solid veteran contracts and high-upside young pieces who could be incorporated into a deal, while the Mavericks' best asset is the access to Flagg.
During a recent appearance on the "Nightcap" podcast, former seven-time All-Star NBA swingman Joe Johnson revealed which team could benefit the most from adding Antetokounmpo: the Spurs.
“Life ain’t fair, you put them on a team you going to be number one defense for sure,” Johnson said. “You got [All-Star point guard De'Aaron] Fox, you probably got to get off [2025 Rookie of the Year guard Stephon] Castle… they going to want someone who will pack a punch."
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Draymond Green Shares Wild Take on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
“Giannis is worth it," Johnson said. "If he plays with some other great talent he will be more of a willing passer. He’s a cheat code for sure.”
The Spurs still have all of their future picks, plus the opportunity to actually improve some of those selections via swaps. Young pieces like Castle, Jeremy Sochan, and even Devin Vassell or Keldon Johnson could be attached to a horde of picks in a deal for Antetokounmpo, ostensibly making that worth San Antonio's while.
But the Castle and No. 2 pick rights would be the top elements in this deal.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Could Be Hard-Pressed to Keep Gary Trent Jr.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers Faces Major Hurdle
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot
Bucks Lose Star, But Keep Giannis in Blockbuster Trade Pitch With Suns
West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Received No First — Or Second — Place MVP Votes
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.