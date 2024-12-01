Former All-Star Thinks Bucks' Damian Lillard Has Been Surpassed by Younger Star
NBA players are constantly compared to one another. Who is better? Who has more finesse? Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins made the latest comparison between two point guards.
Cousins believes Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is being outperformed by Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball at this point in the season.
“He [LaMelo] is for sure over Dame [Lillard] right now," Cousins said via Run It Back on FanDuel TV. "In this moment, right now, I think LaMelo is outperforming Dame. Right now, in this space that we're in, I'm picking LaMelo. Overall, I'm obviously going to take Dame. Right now in this moment, it's LaMelo for me."
Ball is averaging 31.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and is 43 percent from the field. Lillard is averaging 25.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and is 44.1 percent from field-goal range.
Ball ranks second in the NBA for most points scored per game, an impressive stat for a young point guard.
The Bucks are currently 10-9 after a rough start to the season. The Hornets are 6-14, but the team has a far less talented roster than Milwaukee does.
While the Bucks are trying to get back on their feet, the last thing Lillard is worried about is individual accomplishments. Lillard and fellow star Giannis Antetokounmpo are focused on winning.
Antetokounmpo shared the team's mentality following a gritty 124-114 win over the Washington Wizards.
“We just know that no matter if it looks pretty, if we’re playing well, we gotta figure out ways to win the game,” Antetokounmpo told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “And I was saying it too in the fourth quarter and guys kept saying the same thing, like, it doesn’t matter, just win the game.
“We’re going to go watch film and see what we can do better and come next game and be better. … But at the end of the day, no matter how the game goes, figure out a way to win that game and then we can move on forward.”
The Bucks have won six straight games, making it the team's longest win-streak since the All-Star Break last season. Additionally, the Bucks are over .500 for the first time since their season opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
More Bucks: Bucks Could Lose Two All-Stars in Free Agency Next Summer