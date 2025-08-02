Former Bucks $93 Million All-Star Could Get Bought Out
The Milwaukee Bucks made the difficult decision to trade Khris Middleton at the trade deadline this past year. They did so to receive Kyle Kuzma in return because they thought he could help them be a contender in the East.
That trade did not go as planned. Kuzma was terrible once he got to Milwaukee, highlighted by a performance in Game 1 of the first round against the Pacers in which he scored zero points in 20+ minutes played.
The Bucks aren't giving up on Kuzma, at least publicly. The Wizards might be giving up on Middleton, though, as reports have emerged that he might be bought out.
More news: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Considered Retirement, Says Former Bucks Big Man
Middleton is owed over $33 million on the final year of his deal and doesn't have a trade market at this point in his career.
If Middleton were to get bought out by the Wizards, the Bucks would certainly be interested in a reunion for the right price. Giannis Antetokounmpo loved having Middleton as a teammate.
Middleton was ransacked by injuries last season, and it's clear that his NBA career has moved into a new role. No longer is he considered an All-Star player who can be the second-best player on a title team.
Adding Middleton likely wouldn't do much for the Bucks on the court. Unless he was somehow able to stop being hurt and get his lateral quickness back, he would be more of a bench guy who helps them with leadership and camaraderie.
More news: Bucks Would Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Net Massive Haul in Blockbuster Idea
The Wizards certainly don't have an incentive to keep Middleton. No one is going to trade them real assets for a guy who played just 37 games last season and is already 33 years old.
If Milwaukee were to add Middleton, playing him 20 minutes off the bench would be the best role for him at this stage in his career. He can still hit midrange shots at an effective rate.
This past season with the Bucks and the Wizards, Middleton averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He shot 47.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Best Player in East Ahead of New Season
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.