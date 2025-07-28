Former Bucks All-Star Believes $2.7 Million Signing Will Be ‘Huge Piece’ This Season
A former Milwaukee Bucks superstar has faith in one key summer signing.
Former five-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA Bucks small forward Marques Johnson, now a commentator for local team broadcasts, highlighted one major under-the-radar Milwaukee addition in particular.
The Bucks' shocking decision to stretch and waive the $112.6 million it owes injured nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard from a two-year commitment into an annually cheaper five-year obligation earned the team its biggest headlines.
Milwaukee used the cap space created by the move to sign its most marquee free agent, former Indiana Pacers starting center Myles Turner, to a $108.9 million, four-year deal.
But Johnson is convinced that the less-heralded minimum salary signing of point guard Cole Anthony, who negotiated his own contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, could prove almost as critical.
"He and Myles Turner and Giannis on the floor at the same time, those three, I see some potential there," Marques Johnson declared on his podcast "Hear District," which he co-hosts with son Kris Johnson, himself a former UCLA hooper and international pro.
The elder Johnson is a fan of Anthony's fit as something of a speedier Lillard replacement, and appreciates how the Bucks' new starting frontcourt of Turner and two-time MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo can mesh with the 6-foot-2 North Carolina product.
"Cole Anthony is a good fit for this particular scheme. He could be a huge piece for the Bucks next season," Kris Johnson opined. "He's comfortable with coming here, he's excited to get to work, and he's pretty much bought in already."
Kris Johnson believes that the athleticism and defensive flexibility of Turner and Antetokounmpo will help protect any coverage lapses on that end from Anthony.
"He wants to win. And he's gonna come in and he's going to do whatever it takes," Kris Johnson added. "Now he's playing in a situation where the fear of blow-by's doesn't really bother you."
The elder Johnson echoed this sentiment.
"You're almost encouraging a guy like Cole Anthony to press up," Marques Johnson agreed. "And if a guy gets by you, we got Myles back there, we got Giannis back there [in the paint]."
Marques Johnson also applauded Anthony's surprisingly versatile scoring bag. Across 67 regular season contests last season (22 starts), the 25-year-old averaged 12.5 points on .419/.353/.823 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in just 18.4 minutes.
"Now he's been ranked in the top five, I believe, in bench points and assists over the last three years," Marques noted. "He's good on spot-up shooting and iso — really, really good, which kind of surprise me. I never thought of him as an iso guy."
