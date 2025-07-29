Former Bucks Champion Reveals He Shockingly Almost Left Milwaukee to Play Another Sport
The Milwaukee Bucks finally made the decision to part ways with former champion shooting guard Pat Connaughton this offseason. They traded him to the Charlotte Hornets, ending his seven-year journey in Milwaukee.
Connaughton is a very good athlete who was on the fringes of the rotation this past season for the Bucks. They decided that it was best for them if they moved forward without him.
Now that he's in Charlotte, Connaughton reflected on his time back in Milwaukee. He revealed recently that he almost ditched the Bucks to leave the NBA entirely and focus on another sport.
While reflecting on his time in Milwaukee, Connaughton revealed that he almost left Milwaukee to pursue a career in baseball instead.
"Potentially on the way back to baseball," Connaughton said.
Coming out of Notre Dame, Connaughton was a two-sport star. He was even drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, but decided to go to college instead of heading there.
Connaughton signed a two-year deal just barely above the minimum when he got to Milwaukee and almost left to see if he could make it as a baseball player.
He is obviously very glad that he decided to keep going in the NBA and is proud of what he was able to accomplish in Milwaukee.
"Even as a guy who wasn't necessarily expected to be anything for the team in his first year and then slowly grew into a huge part of the championship run and the organization, it's really cool to see just because of the makeup of the people of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin."
Connaughton now moves to a team in Charlotte that has a lot of young players on it. It will be tough for him to break into the rotation because they have added a few veterans this offseason, as well.
No matter what Connaughton does for the rest of his career, Bucks fans will be glad for everything that he was able to do in Milwaukee. He is a fan favorite that will always be cheered.
This past season with the Bucks, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
