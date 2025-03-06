Former Bucks Coach Jason Kidd Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo 20K Point Accomplishment
On Wednesday, March 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo made history in front of a jubilant crowd at Fiserv Forum, reaching the 20,000-point milestone in his career.
The Milwaukee Bucks star needed just 22 points to hit the prestigious mark against the Dallas Mavericks, and he accomplished this feat in just three quarters of play.
With a layup at the 9:51 mark of the third quarter, Giannis became the 52nd player in NBA history to surpass the 20,000-point threshold, sealing a 137-107 victory for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo, who is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season, finished with an impressive 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 25 minutes of action. He shot 13-of-20 from the field, including a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
His dominance in this game was a continuation of his stellar performances throughout the season, where he's averaging 30.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. These incredible numbers place him among the league’s elite, and they further cement his place as one of the most dominant forces in basketball today.
Jason Kidd, a Hall of Famer and former Bucks coach, couldn’t help but reflect on the significance of Giannis’ achievement.
“To be able to get to ‘20K,’ that’s pretty special,” Kidd said, acknowledging the magnitude of the accomplishment.
He went on to predict that when it's all said and done, Giannis will be one of the best to ever play the game.
“Twenty won’t be the last number,” Kidd added.
His words resonate with the understanding that, at just 30 years old, Antetokounmpo has plenty of basketball left to play, and his scoring prowess shows no signs of slowing down.
What truly sets Antetokounmpo apart is his ability to dominate without relying heavily on the three-point shot.
In a league where perimeter shooting is often prioritized, Antetokounmpo’s game is rooted in relentless drives to the basket, ferocious finishes, and efficient play. His 8 two-point field goals and 6 free throws in the Mavericks game showcased his unique skill set.
This is a player who can average 30 points per game with minimal jump shots—something that even the greatest players of all time struggle to do.
As for the future, the Greek Freak is on pace to move even higher up the all-time scoring list.
His ability to add points without relying on the three-pointer makes him a difficult player to stop. As he continues to chase down basketball legends, including George Gervin, Antetokounmpo’s combination of physicality, skill, and determination is propelling him toward even greater milestones.
Antetokounmpo’s journey is one of perseverance, as he often reflects on the hardships he overcame to reach this point in his career.
But it’s also a story of dominance, both in the game and in the record books. With every point he scores, Antetokounmpo is solidifying his legacy as one of the NBA’s all-time greats, and his incredible journey is far from over.
