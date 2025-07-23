Former Bucks Forward Takes Massive Shot at Warriors' Draymond Green
Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Kenyon Martin fired a jab at Golden State Warriors champion Draymond Green.
Martin ended his storied 15-year NBA career with the Bucks after the 2014-2015 season. He played 11 games for the Bucks.
He averaged 1.8 points, 0.5 assists, and 1.7 rebounds, during his stint with the Bucks, averaging 9.5 minutes played.
While appearing on former three-time All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas' cleverly titled "Gil's Arena" podcast, Martin made a controversial statement aimed at Green, who played a crucial role in the Warriors' winning four NBA championships.
"I can list 200 people that's better than Draymond Green at basketball right now," Martin said. "Championships aside."
"We're talking about going out and playing basketball. I'm not taking nothing from him," Martin added.
"He did what he did, absolutely. I'm with it," Martin said. "I ain't ever say nothing bad about Draymond Green, but I just want to know is he a better basketball player than [players like Al Jefferson and Elton Brand]?"
Martin made only one All-Star appearance during his career, while Green appeared on four different All-Star teams, earned two All-NBA selections, won the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, and received nine All-Defensive team honors.
Green is destined to conclude his career as an all-time defender who possessed impressive passing ability for a big man and set great screens for Stephen Curry.
Curry himself credits a lot of his own success to Green's facilitator role, and on top of all of his skills, the Michigan State product is a great leader.
The forward never averaged more than 14 points per game in his career, but as an overall player, it is hard to find 100 players better than Green, let alone 200.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.