Former Bucks Guard Patrick Beverley Offers Wild Reaction to Bobby Portis Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to be without veteran forward Bobby Portis, who is serving his 25-game suspension.
Portis is ruled out until April 8, the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game schedule. His suspension started on Feb. 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
While that is the case, the Bucks are doing their best to stay above water and then some. So far, they're doing just that and then some. The Bucks have been red-hot out of the All-Star break, recording a 5-1 record in six games.
However, Portis is still missed. Although the suspension has been in place for almost two weeks, former Bucks guard and podcaster Patrick Beverley went into depth on his former teammates' suspension and backed him all the way through.
“ I text Bobby, ‘Bobby, what’s going on?’ F*ck is you doing?’ He goes, ‘Nah Pat man, no, it ain’t like that.’ You know the rules are the rules NBA being strict about their protocol, and that’s where I’m at now.’
Beverley said that while he doesn't feel like it's the right suspension, he says it is fair.
“It’s absolutely so fair because of whatever the rule is. I didn’t say it was right; it’s fair if they’re saying that if you do this, you get this. I mean, that’s fair. I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think, come on, man, Bobby Portis, USA team, six men of the year, come on, dog. I’m advocating for him to be playing basketball and never want to see him get suspended.”
The NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program banned Tramadol, which was the product that Portis was suspended. According to Bartelstein, the accidental medication mix-up involving Tramadol arose when Portis took Tramadol instead of Toradol, an approved pain medication.
Beverley and Portis were teammates for half a season in 2024. Both of these guys are firey and have an attitude towards the game. They both have an unrelenting energy and hustle that can change the course of a game.
When they were teammates last season, Portis said that Beverley gets him hyped up and puts a battery in his back every time he's out there on the court. It is clear they have a special bond.
Portis has been solid this season, averaging 13.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.5 blocks while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in 47 games and 24.7 minutes of action.
The most games he can play now are 51 games.
