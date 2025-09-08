Former Bucks Icon Reacts to Hall of Fame Induction
A former Milwaukee Bucks icon was honored with a Hall of Fame induction over the weekend.
But there was a catch.
Former All-Star Bucks wing Michael Redd did get his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame blazer in Springfield, Massachussetts, but it was not as an individual — rather, it was as a member of the loaded 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball gold medalists, dubbed the "Redeem Team."
Redd reacted to his big moment with a series of tweets.
"Wow," Redd wrote, alongside a photo of him standing with fellow "Redeem Team" inductees Deron Williams, Dwyane Wade, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer and Carmelo Anthony. "Just wow."
"17 years in the making," Redd wrote. "Unbelievably humbled and honored to even be a speck of dust on this stage."
"All because I could put the ball in a net. All because I simply played my role," Redd wrote. "Sitting here, at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Just grateful to be surrounded by so much greatness. Hard not to be inspired and humbled."
"Thank you, @hoophall [and] @usabasketball, for this honor," Redd added.
"Last night at Mohegan Sun, we got our @hoophall Naismith Hall of Fame jackets," Redd wrote on Saturday morning. "Standing there with many of my Redeem Team brothers and some of my family, I couldn’t help but think about how much life has shifted since Beijing."
Michael Redd's Redemption
Redd spent his first 11 pro seasons out of Ohio State with Milwaukee, earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors in 2004. The 6-foot-6 swingman boasts career averages of 19.0 points on .447/.380/.838 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals. He struggled with health issues during most of the second half of his Bucks run, missing 49 or more games in each of his final three seasons with Milwaukee.
"People always say you can only accomplish as big as you dream. Well, let me be honest with y’all: I never even dreamed this big," Redd revealed. "Sometimes life has bigger plans than you do."
"What started as twelve guys trying to bring home gold in 2008 has turned into something that’ll last forever," Redd noted. "We’re going into the Hall of Fame together, and having my family here to see it happen makes it even more special."
To Redd's point, there's already been a quality Netflix documentary, The Redeem Team, dedicated to that fateful 2008 summer in Beijing, China.
"Incredibly grateful and humbled," Redd concluded of his reaction to the moment. "Some moments you never forget, and this is definitely one of them."
