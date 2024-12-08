Former Bucks Star Defends Team Over Contention Criticism
The Milwaukee Bucks are hitting their stride, emerging as one of the NBA’s hottest teams. They have won seven of their last nine games, showcasing a stark improvement from their shaky start to the season. While there’s still work to be done, this recent stretch is a promising sign that the Bucks are beginning to meet the high expectations set for them.
The season’s opening month featured a gauntlet of tough matchups, but the Bucks have since benefited from a schedule filled with more manageable opponents. This shift has allowed Milwaukee to build momentum and regain confidence. On a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, former Bucks standout Brandon Jennings came to the team’s defense after their legitimacy was questioned.
“The energy is different, it's hostile now. We're winning games. They didn’t have no energy in the beginning. They were dead.” Jennings continued, “They weren’t approaching the game the way they are now.”
Jennings, who played five seasons with the Bucks and averaged 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his time there, passionately argued for the team's potential and resilience.
Currently, the Bucks find themselves in a strong position as they head into the knockout stages of the NBA Cup. Securing the No. 1 seed in the tournament is a testament to their growing chemistry and ability to capitalize on opportunities.
However, one lingering concern remains: the Bucks are just 1-8 against teams with winning records this season. While they’ve excelled against weaker opponents, they’ll need to prove themselves against tougher competition to solidify their status as a true contender.
Much of Milwaukee’s success can be attributed to their superstar duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Both players have shouldered the offensive load and demonstrated why they’re one of the league’s most formidable pairings. Their performances will continue to be the cornerstone of the Bucks’ aspirations, both in the regular season and beyond.
As the Bucks push forward, their goal is clear: to establish themselves as a top team in the league and, perhaps, win their first-ever NBA Cup. While challenges remain, their recent surge is a sign that this team is trending in the right direction.
