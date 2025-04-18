Former Bucks Star Reacts to Massive Damian Lillard Update
The Milwaukee Bucks got some great news that they were hoping to hear for weeks. Damian Lillard will be back for the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
Although he will miss Game 1 on Saturday, he will be ready to go for every other game after that. He is someone that the Bucks have to have if they are going to beat Indiana.
Lillard missed the last three weeks of the regular season due to DVT in his right calf. He has been on blood thinner for a while, and now has been cleared to play.
The Bucks now have a lot of confidence that they can get revenge on Indiana for beating them last year. Bucks fans loved hearing that Lillard is going to be able to play.
They weren't the only ones happy to hear this news. Former Bucks star Michael Redd was also ecstatic to hear that Lillard will be available for this series.
Redd is happy that Lillard is able to be healthy not just for basketball reasons, but life reasons. Blood clots are not just a basketball issue, they are a life issue.
Now that he's healthy with that part of it, Redd is pumped that Lillard is ready to play for the majority of this series. The Pacers are going to have to defend him very closely because he can get hot in a hurry.
As a great shooter in his day, Redd knows exactly what kind of damage Lillard can do on the Pacers if they aren't careful with him. He's someone who just needs to see it go in once before an avalanche follows.
Milwaukee is a much more dangerous team with Lillard out there, especially with the attention that Antetokounmpo draws. When he gets double-teamed, he can spray it out to him for an open shot.
The Bucks feel very confident that they can beat Indiana with both of those guys on the court together. Redd certainly agrees.
During the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
