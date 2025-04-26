Former Bucks Star Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Major Issue
The Milwaukee Bucks are completely centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo and what he does. He is by far the best player on the roster, and he commands attention wherever he is on the court.
Antetokounmpo usually is able to find open guys if he can't score himself. He is one of the best paint scorers in the entire league, and he's almost impossible to stop once he gets a full head of steam.
Despite his reputation as a great player, one former player seems to think that it was difficult being his teammate.
Read more: Bucks Fans Will Love NBA 2K25 Postseason Simulation
Former big man John Henson claims that it wasn't always easy being Antetokounmpo's teammate. While speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Henson says that he has trust issues.
"As great as Giannis is, I played with him. I think the biggest thing that J Kidd (Jason Kidd), and still to this day, he has to work on was trusting his teammates. That's the biggest issue with him right now, right? Trusting his teammates."
Henson believes that he needs to trust his teammates to be a little more effective and empower them to be great. He doesn't believe that he does that at the moment, nor did he do it while he played with Henson.
To be fair to Antetokounmpo, it's very hard for him to trust the guys that he has around him now. The guys he has around him haven't exactly been pulling their weight, especially in this playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.
More Bucks news: Bucks Fans Will Love NBA 2K25 Postseason Simulation
Right now, the only teammate he can consistently trust to perform is Bobby Portis. Damian Lillard is still working his way back from blood clots, so he is going to continue to be rusty.
Henson certainly wasn't going to be a teammate that Antetokounmpo trusted a lot. He was a decent player, but no where near the caliber of player that was going to help him win a title.
In the first two games of this series against the Pacers, he is averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists per game. He is shooting 65 percent from the field and 56 percent from the free-throw line.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Biggest Reasons Why Bucks Shouldn't Panic Entering Game 3
Doc Rivers Uses Red Auerbach To Help Fuel Bucks Gameplan
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.