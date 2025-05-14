Former Bucks Star Takes Major Shot at New York
The Milwaukee Bucks season ended in the first round of the playoffs, as the Indiana Pacers defeated them in five games.
The Bucks' season did not go as planned, but now the focus will be on the summer. They have a ton of decisions to make, including the future of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While all the focus is on the 30-year-old superstar, former Bucks star guard Brandon Jenning made heads turn with his latest comment.
Jennings appeared on a recent podcast and made a bold claim. He shared how he and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas could beat New York native point guards like Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair. He called them out to a two-on-two contest as well.
“New York guards never scare me. All y’all do is build bricks and homes on that rim," said Jennings.
Jennings is never shy to back away from a contest despite being more than half a decade removed from the age of basketball.
The 35-year-old panned out a solid career for himself. In his career, Jennings averaged 14.1 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 555 games.
He played in the NBA for nine seasons and with five different teams, including the Bucks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and the Washington Wizards.
His time in Milwaukee was the best of his career. In five seasons, Jennings averaged 16.5 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc in 305 games and 33.7 minutes of action.
Jennings finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in the 2009-10 season. After the 2012-13 season, Jennings was signed and traded to the Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, Khris Middleton and Viacheslav Kravtsov. He agreed to a three-year contract, reportedly worth $25 million.
