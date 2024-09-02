Former Bucks Guard Patrick Beverly Struggles in Israel Debut
MILWAUKEE — After 12 NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverly made waves earlier this offseason by signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
Beverley, the longtime defensive menace who turned 36 this summer, had posted on X that his choices were a veteran minimum NBA contract or a deal overseas. He took the two-year, $4 million offer in Israel.
Beverly made his debut Aug. 31. While his team won comfortably, he was rusty.
In 14-plus minutes as a starter, the former Bucks guard totaled three points on 1-of-12 shooting. He also dished out six assists and had four turnovers.
Should Beverley return to the NBA, he faces a four-game suspension for throwing the ball at Indiana Pacers fans multiple times in Game 6 of Milwaukee's first-round series loss.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- BUCKS' BROOK LOPEZ IS NO LONGER A TRADE CANDIDATE, PER ESPN: According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, the Milwaukee Bucks told Brook Lopez that they won't trade him. CLICK HERE
- BUCKS' GIANNIS MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND IN GREECE: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger were married Sunday in Greece. CLICK HERE
- WHAT TO EXPECT FROM DELON WRIGHT IN MILWAUKEE: Milwaukee lacked defense on the perimeter last season, but the recent signing of Delon Wright should help them ahead of the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE
- WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TAUREAN PRINCE IN MILWAUKEE: Known for his defensive versatility and outside shot, Taurean Prince should be a great fit for a Milwaukee Bucks' team that struggled on the defensive end last season.CLICK HERE