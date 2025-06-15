Former NBA Star Believes Shocking Rival Could Trade For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The NBA offseason is slowly approaching and soon, there will be a ton of moves. There have already been two moves that have impacted next season and seasons to come.
The Houston Rockets were able to retain their veteran center, Steven Adams, on Saturday. As for the trading front, the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies participated in one of the most shocking trades to kick off the offseason of movement.
The Milwaukee Bucks could be at the forefront of the summer as the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo hangs in the balance. All eyes will be on Antetokounmpo and what he decides to do. Although that is the case, all signs point to Antetokounmpo sticking around in Milwaukee.
However, nothing is set in stone. Many are still giving their opinion on the matter including veteran NBA forward, Marcus Morris.
On a recent appearance on a Yahoo Sports podcast, Morris said he could see the Boston Celtics getting in the Antetokounmpo trade mix.
“It was very interesting to see that the Celtics [were] willing to listen to calls on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. I’m gonna tell you that now, that was a little sneaky. Not in the sense of doing bad by the players, but I think that was ahead of the Giannis thing.
“Just think about Giannis in the Boston Celtics jersey and getting ready to gear up with Jayson Tatum to come back. Those are the conversations that I see happening.”
Boston getting into the Antetokounmpo trade mix would be something. For starters, Boston needs to shed a ton of money off their books as they need to avoid severe luxury tax penalties this season. That means they need to trade away a handful of their core players to avoid those penalties.
Potentially adding Antetokounmpo, who is set to make $54 million next season, would not help the Celtics' cause. However, if they can throw in Jaylen Brown into the deal, then there is a possibility where the Celtics could be massive players. Still, the likelihood of that seems impossible.
Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee, and the Bucks want to keep him. The 30-year-old superstar still has three years remaining in his contract, plus a player option after the 2026-27 season.
