Kevin Durant has often been touted as the best player in the league. He has great versatility and has been on the top of his game for a long time, but over the last few years, a new challenger has risen to take that title away from him.

Best player in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an aggressor for the past few years, bringing championship-level basketball to Milwaukee. Even in their matchup on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo outduelled Durant to help the Milwaukee Bucks remain unbeaten.

“I think you gotta go with Giannis. … he’s won a championship before, he’s been MVP; he’s just a beast out there,” former NFL star Eli Manning said on Stephen A.’s World. “I don’t see anybody playing better than him, he’s also got a great start - so he’s my pick right now.”

Antetokounmpo has consistently added value on both ends of the floor while playing a winning brand of basketball. Additionally, his voice is the loudest in the locker room, as he leads by example.

Comparisons with KD

Giannis has been compared to Durant on multiple levels, and the latter’s shooting ability almost always gets the upper hand. However, Antetokounmpo has worked on his jump shot and added it to his arsenal. Although his shooting ability still doesn't compare to Durant’s, Giannis delivers what is required, and his team is in a better position.

“I like him doing this. … He can get the ball, he can take it to the hoop, and hey, he’s not a jump shooter, he’s 7 foot tall you’re not supposed to be a jump shooter,” Eli said.

“I know Kevin Durant: he’s a freak also and he’s, you know, not many people can do what he’s doing,” Eli added. “But, I don’t know, I just think Giannis right now - he’s 27 years old, he’s still a young guy. I think he’s got a lot of potential just to be one of the best of all time.”

Antetokounmpo has averaged a double-double of 34.4 points and 14 rebounds so far in the 2022-23 season, leading the Bucks to a perfect 5-0 record. On the other hand, Durant has averaged 32 points and 4.5 rebounds – which is impressive – but has not been able to facilitate wins for the Brooklyn Nets who are 1-5 after yesterday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.