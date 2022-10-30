Skip to main content
“I don’t see anybody playing better than him” - Former NFL star Eli Manning gives props to Giannis Antetokounmpo

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t see anybody playing better than him” - Former NFL star Eli Manning gives props to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Manning picks Giannis over Kevin Durant as the current best player in the NBA

Kevin Durant has often been touted as the best player in the league. He has great versatility and has been on the top of his game for a long time, but over the last few years, a new challenger has risen to take that title away from him.

Best player in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an aggressor for the past few years, bringing championship-level basketball to Milwaukee. Even in their matchup on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo outduelled Durant to help the Milwaukee Bucks remain unbeaten.

“I think you gotta go with Giannis. … he’s won a championship before, he’s been MVP; he’s just a beast out there,” former NFL star Eli Manning said on Stephen A.’s World. I don’t see anybody playing better than him, he’s also got a great start - so he’s my pick right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antetokounmpo has consistently added value on both ends of the floor while playing a winning brand of basketball. Additionally, his voice is the loudest in the locker room, as he leads by example.

Comparisons with KD

Giannis has been compared to Durant on multiple levels, and the latter’s shooting ability almost always gets the upper hand. However, Antetokounmpo has worked on his jump shot and added it to his arsenal. Although his shooting ability still doesn't compare to Durant’s, Giannis delivers what is required, and his team is in a better position.

“I like him doing this. … He can get the ball, he can take it to the hoop, and hey, he’s not a jump shooter, he’s 7 foot tall you’re not supposed to be a jump shooter,” Eli said.

“I know Kevin Durant: he’s a freak also and he’s, you know, not many people can do what he’s doing,” Eli added. “But, I don’t know, I just think Giannis right now - he’s 27 years old, he’s still a young guy. I think he’s got a lot of potential just to be one of the best of all time.

Antetokounmpo has averaged a double-double of 34.4 points and 14 rebounds so far in the 2022-23 season, leading the Bucks to a perfect 5-0 record. On the other hand, Durant has averaged 32 points and 4.5 rebounds – which is impressive – but has not been able to facilitate wins for the Brooklyn Nets who are 1-5 after yesterday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

In This Article (4)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

Milwaukee Bucks' George Hil, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Jan 22, 2016; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker vs. the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks win over the New York Knicks

By Matthew Dugandzic
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks tip-off, Jan 28, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Gameday preview and injury report: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dives for a loose ball against the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Nick Wright still feels Giannis Antetokounnmpo is underrated

By Matthew Dugandzic
Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Tim Legler breaks down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 43-point night vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after blocking a shot
Milwaukee Bucks News

“Just the energy we played with!” - Bobby Portis Jr. played a crucial role in Milwaukee Bucks’ third win of the season

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I’m just trusting my instinct” - Giannis on single-handedly dominating the Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic