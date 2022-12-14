Giannis Antetkounmpo breaks another historic franchise record for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated against the Golden State Warriors last night and got back on track after a bad outing in Houston the last time around, as he also broke one pretty historical franchise record along the way.

Legend in the city

Giannis fished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists in just under 30 minutes of play, leading the Bucks to the win despite not having the most efficient night from the floor. It was your usual MVP-worthy performance from the Greek Freak, but what stood out was Antetokounmpo making history.

With last night's game, Giannis has now totaled 22,113 total minutes played for the franchise, more than any other player in history, passing Bucks legend Bob Dandridge, who played 22,094 minutes for Milwaukee.

After the game, Giannis shared how much that means to him:

“Playing the most minutes in a Bucks jersey ever, that’s huge,” Antetokounmpo said. “It doesn’t matter what you’ve done, when you feel like you’ve contributed to a team, to the history of this team, it’s an honor. It’s a great accomplishment.”

Giannis is only 28 years old, but he already holds multiple franchise records. The Greek Freak is first in minutes, points, blocks, free throws, and triple-doubles for now. And he will definitely add to that list, as he is second in field goals, rebounds, and assists. Just remarkable for a guy that still has a lot of time in front of him.

Passing up a great

Although Giannis is only 28, this is already his 10th season in the NBA and with the Bucks. Bob Dandridge, who got left behind in the minutes category, is a legend of the franchise and a vital part of those 70s Milwaukee teams. But he only played 9 seasons with the Bucks, as it's understandable that the Greek Freak had to take this record.

But 'Bobby D' was no slouch either. A member of the Hall-of-Fame, 4x All-Star, and 2x NBA Champion, Dandridge averaged 18.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and 3.2 apg in his 618 games in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey.