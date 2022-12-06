Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses scoring streak as he continues to produce monster numbers for the Milwaukee Bucks

Coming off his seventh-straight 30-point game, Giannis is hopeful he can keep it up.

A couple of weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo was out of the MVP conversation after a string of rough games—some were even questioning his best player in the world status following the infamous 'ladder' incident. But ever since then, Giannis has been a man on a mission.

The Greek Freak just had his seventh straight 30-point game in a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic. He has averaged 36 PPG and 10.1 RPG on 60.3% shooting from the field over the stretch and has re-entered the MVP conversation.

Giannis says he wasn't at his best

Giannis started the season hot and was on top of the MVP leaderboard. However, he was forced to miss a few games with an injury.

Antetokounmpo came back a shell of himself, averaging only 39.3% from the field in his first three games back. But after the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on November 18, Giannis flipped a switch.

He has been on a tear ever since, and he continued that streak in yesterday's win against the Magic.

"As I've said, 10 games ago, I wasn't at my best," Giannis said. "Now I'm making some. I'm shooting it better, and hopefully I can keep this up. And I believe I'm going to keep this up.''

Bucks have a tough month ahead

The Milwaukee Bucks have started off December well, winning three of their four games. But they have a tough stretch of games ahead—eight of their next 12 games are away from home.

Milwaukee will face off against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics all in the month of December.

This will be a real test for the Bucks, but with Giannis playing the way he has over the last seven games, they should be up for the challenge.