Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavs Showdown
On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks will play in their first game since taking home the NBA Cup title. On Tuesday, the Bucks won the NBA Cup title over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 97-81.
The Bucks dominated in the second half and took home their first-ever NBA Cup title. Now that that is over, the Bucks will look to continue to ride high, but they have a tough test on Friday when they take on the team with the best record, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks will travel to Cleveland and take on the Cavaliers for the third time this season. Milwaukee is one of the hottest teams; however, they may be without three of their top players for this matchup.
Three of their top players, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward Khris Middleton, and guard Damian Lillard, are all on the injury report.
Lillard is ruled out due to a right calf strain. Lillard appears to have sustained a right calf injury during the NBA Cup Championship and will sit out Friday. AJ Green and Delon Wright are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Lillard's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Lillard has been great this season and has only missed three games. In 22 games, Lillard averages 26.8 points per game, 8.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on 36.4 minutes per game.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to a knee issue but is listed as probable. He continues to play through it, and that will likely be the case for Friday's matchup. The superstar forward is averaging 35.7 minutes over the last seven games, and that will likely continue to be the case.
Middleton did not play in the NBA Cup title game, but he will likely be available for Friday's game. He missed Tuesday's game due to an illness.
Middleton will likely continue to play between 20 and 25 minutes if he's upgraded to available. He has yet to find his groove through the first four games since his return.
Middleton has averaged 7.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 21.2 minutes of action in those four games. Middleton is shooting 25.9 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.
