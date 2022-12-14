Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks another historic franchise record for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated against the Golden State Warriors last night and got back on track after a bad outing in Houston the last time around. He also broke one historical franchise record along the way.

Legend in the city

Giannis finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists in just under 30 minutes of play, leading the Bucks to the win despite not having the most efficient night from the floor.

With last night's game, Giannis has now totaled 22,113 total minutes played for the franchise, more than any other player in history, passing Bucks legend Bob Dandridge, who played 22,094 minutes for Milwaukee.

After the game, Giannis shared how much this feat means to him.

“Playing the most minutes in a Bucks jersey ever, that’s huge,” Antetokounmpo said. “It doesn’t matter what you’ve done, when you feel like you’ve contributed to a team, to the history of this team, it’s an honor. It’s a great accomplishment.”

Giannis is only 28 years old, but he already holds multiple franchise records. The Greek Freak is first in minutes, points, blocks, free throws, and triple-doubles. Antetokounmpo will inevitably add to that list, as he is second in field goals, rebounds, and assists.

Passing up a great

Although Giannis is only 28, he is already playing in his 10th NBA season. Dandridge, a franchise legend and a vital part of the 70s Milwaukee teams, only played 9 seasons with the Bucks.

But 'Bobby D' was no slouch either. A member of the Hall-of-Fame, 4x All-Star, and 2x NBA Champion, Dandridge averaged 18.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and 3.2 apg in his 618 games in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey.