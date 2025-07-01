Giannis Antetokounmpo Frustrated with Bucks’ Shocking Damian Lillard Roster Move
The Milwaukee Bucks made the shocking decision to part ways with Damian Lillard in order to make room for Myles Turner. Both moves were quite surprising to the rest of the NBA.
Lillard's contract will be stretched and waived over the next five seasons, meaning they will take a $22.2 million cap hit over those five seasons. That's a massive cap hit to pay someone who isn't playing for you.
This move was clearly made with Giannis Antetokounmpo in mind. They thought it was the right move to help him win a title. Instead, it seems to have made him angry.
Read more: Damian Lillard’s Future Uncertain After Stunning Release From Bucks
Instead of being pleased with these moves being made by management, it seems that Antetokounmpo is not pleased with getting rid of Lillard.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, he is not happy with the move to waive Lillard.
The Bucks have to tread lightly with this move. They cannot risk angering Antetokounmpo any further, especially since he has already let everyone know he's open to being moved.
With how the Bucks are operating this summer, they are trying to make the roster as good as they can for next season. These are moves designed with Antetokounmpo in mind.
What they do now at the point guard position remains to be seen. They might not know exactly what to do. Antetokounmpo doesn't seem to know, either.
Antetokounmpo has made it very clear that he wants to win titles. If Milwaukee is not going to give him a chance to do that, he wants to be moved somewhere else.
More Bucks news: Bucks Sign Veteran Guard to Strengthen Backcourt Following Damian Lillard Departure
Milwaukee would be devastated if they made all of these moves and then had to trade Antetokounmpo anyway. That would keep them from having any chance of winning a championship.
The Bucks can still make some trades in order to acquire a point guard. If they do that, perhaps Antetokounmpo will be happier since he will have someone who can give him the ball.
This season for the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Make Major Splash Signing Myles Turner to $107 Million Deal
Bucks Waive Damian Lillard in Shocking Move to Sign Myles Turner
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.